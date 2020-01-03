BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. UC Riverside lost 105-56 to Air Force in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Callum McRae has averaged 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds this year for UC Riverside. George Willborn III has paired with McRae with eight points and 5.5 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Bryce Parsons has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.