SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Dre Fuller Jr. have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Knights points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 33.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.4 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Central Florida has dropped its last three road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 70.7 points during those contests. Tulane has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.2 points while giving up 63.2.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Knights have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Green Wave. Tulane has 35 assists on 70 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Central Florida has assists on 42 of 70 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among AAC teams.

