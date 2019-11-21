BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This game represents an Orlando homecoming for Cougars junior Grant Riller, who’s averaging 21.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals this season. He has shared leadership duties with Jaylen McManus, who’s putting up 12 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Collin Smith has averaged 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while Dazon Ingram has put up 10 points and 4.7 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Riller has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. Riller has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: College of Charleston’s Brevin Galloway has made 29.2 percent of his 24 3-point attempts this season, and is 7 for 19 over the last three games. For Central Florida, Darin Green Jr. has connected on 42.1 percent of his 19 attempts from deep and is 8 for 19 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has attempted more free throws per game than any other CAA team. The Cougars have averaged 23.8 free throws per game.

