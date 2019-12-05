SLIPPING AT 75: NJIT is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.
STREAK STATS: NJIT has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Central Florida is ranked second among AAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent. The Knights have averaged 13.7 offensive boards per game and 15.3 per game over their last three games.
