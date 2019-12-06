SCORING THRESHOLDS: Denver is 0-5 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. UCLA is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points. The Bruins have allowed 62.3 points per game over their last three.

AD

AD

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Bruins are 1-3 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent this year. That figure is ranked 22nd in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Denver stands at just 19.2 percent (ranked 332nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD