BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and UConn are set to square off in the Charleston Classic. UConn earned a 62-59 win over Florida on Sunday, while Buffalo won 88-76 against Harvard on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: UConn’s Christian Vital has averaged 19.3 points, nine rebounds and four steals while Josh Carlton has put up 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Bulls, Jayvon Graves has averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while Ronaldo Segu has put up 14.3 points and five assists.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.