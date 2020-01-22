SAVVY SENIORS: Houston’s Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Christian Vital has connected on 32.2 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.4 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: UConn has dropped its last three road games, scoring 55.3 points and allowing 67.7 points during those contests. Houston has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 60.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Houston has an assist on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) across its past three contests while UConn has assists on 31 of 76 field goals (40.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.4 percent. The Cougars have averaged 14.9 offensive boards per game.

