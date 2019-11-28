BOTTOM LINE: UConn plays Maine in a non-conference matchup. Maine came up short in a 46-26 game at Virginia on Wednesday. UConn is coming off an 80-55 win in Charleston over Miami on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Maine’s Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 72 percent of all Black Bears points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Fleming has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.