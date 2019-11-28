COLD SPELL: Maine has lost its last four road games, scoring 46.8 points, while allowing 64 per game.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Black Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. UConn has 41 assists on 83 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three outings while Maine has assists on 51 of 65 field goals (78.5 percent) during its past three games.
STINGY DEFENSE: Maine has held opposing teams to 61.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all America East teams. The Black Bears have allowed only 56 points per game over their last three games.
