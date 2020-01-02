LEADING THE WAY: South Florida’s Laquincy Rideau has averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while David Collins has put up 13.5 points. For the Huskies, Christian Vital has averaged 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals while Josh Carlton has put up 10.2 points and 7.2 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Rideau has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: South Florida is 0-7 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 7-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

STREAK STATS: South Florida has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 67.6 points while giving up 54.6.

TOUGH DEFENSE: South Florida has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.9 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all AAC teams.

