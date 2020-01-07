SENIOR STUDS: Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard, Kyle Colvin and Malek Harwell have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Mustangs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCLAUGHLIN: JaQuori McLaughlin has connected on 41.5 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-9 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 3-2 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gauchos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mustangs. Cal Poly has 29 assists on 54 field goals (53.7 percent) across its previous three outings while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 53 of 88 field goals (60.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

