STEPPING UP: UC Santa Barbara’s JaQuori McLaughlin has averaged 15.2 points while Amadou Sow has put up 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Matadors, Lamine Diane has averaged 21.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while Terrell Gomez has put up 20.9 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Gauchos have given up just 56.7 points per game to Big West opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MCLAUGHLIN: McLaughlin has connected on 43.1 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Matadors have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gauchos. UC Santa Barbara has an assist on 26 of 60 field goals (43.3 percent) across its past three outings while Cal State Northridge has assists on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 18.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

