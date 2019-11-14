BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UC Santa Barbara’s Max Heidegger has averaged 20 points while Amadou Sow has put up 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. For the Owls, Trey Murphy III has averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while Drew Peterson has put up 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MURPHY III: Murphy has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.