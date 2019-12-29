SCORING THRESHOLDS: Illinois-Chicago is 5-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 1-8 when falling shy of that total. Youngstown State is 5-0 when it puts up 73 or more points and 3-6 on the year, otherwise.
STREAK SCORING: Illinois-Chicago has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.7 points while giving up 60.7.
DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.7 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.1 offensive boards per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.