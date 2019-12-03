BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina pays visit to UMass in a non-conference matchup. South Carolina won 74-65 at home against George Washington on Sunday, while UMass fell to Rutgers on the road on Friday, 82-57.

FAB FRESHMEN: UMass has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. T.J. Weeks, Tre Mitchell, Sean East II and Carl Pierre have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Minutemen points over the last five games.ACCURATE AJ: AJ Lawson has connected on 32.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.