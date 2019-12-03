STREAK SCORING: UMass has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.5 points while giving up 62.5.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gamecocks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Minutemen. UMass has 22 assists on 56 field goals (39.3 percent) across its past three matchups while South Carolina has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.
TO ERR IS HUMAN: The UMass offense has turned the ball over 12.1 times per game this season, but is averaging 15.7 turnovers over its last three games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.