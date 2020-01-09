FAB FRESHMEN: UMass has relied heavily on its freshmen. Tre Mitchell, Carl Pierre, Sean East II and Samba Diallo have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 83 percent of all Minutemen points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: East has accounted for 47 percent of all UMass field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Flyers are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 1-2 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Minutemen are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42 percent or worse, and 1-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

TWO STREAKS: UMass has dropped its last four road games, scoring 67.8 points and allowing 84.8 points during those contests. Dayton has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 84.4 points while giving up 61.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dayton offense has scored 83.1 points per game this season, ranking the Flyers ninth nationally. The UMass defense has allowed 71.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 207th).

