AD

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Fleming has had his hand in 47 percent of all Maine field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 32 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

AD

SLIPPING AT 67: Maine is 0-6 when it allows at least 67 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Black Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Minutemen. UMass has an assist on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) over its previous three games while Maine has assists on 44 of 64 field goals (68.8 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: The UMass offense has turned the ball over 13.3 times per game this season, but is averaging 17 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD