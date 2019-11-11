BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Lowell River Hawks are set to battle the Beacons of Division III Massachusetts-Boston. UMass Lowell lost 76-56 at Ohio State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Christian Lutete has averaged 25.7 points and 10.3 rebounds this year for UMass Lowell. Obadiah Noel is also a primary contributor, with 18 points and seven rebounds per game.LONG-RANGE LUTETE: Through three games, UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete has connected on 43.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85 percent from the free throw line this season.