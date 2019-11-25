LEADING THE CHARGE: This will be a homecoming game for Bears sophomore Tamenang Choh, who’s averaged 14.4 points and 10 rebounds this season. Brandon Anderson has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 24.2 points and four rebounds per game. On the other bench, Christian Lutete has averaged 21.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while Obadiah Noel has put up 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.