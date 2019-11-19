STEPPING UP: The Broncs are led by juniors Dimencio Vaughn and Stevie Jordan. Vaughn has averaged 13.7 points and nine rebounds while Jordan has put up 14.7 points and 2.7 steals per game. The Minutemen have been led by Sean East II and Tre Mitchell, who have combined to score 27.6 points per contest.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: East has made or assisted on 46 percent of all UMass field goals over the last three games. East has accounted for 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

AD

AD

STREAK SCORING: UMass has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The UMass offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-best rate in the country. The Rider defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 347th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD