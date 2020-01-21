SUPER SENIORS: Hartford’s Malik Ellison, Hunter Marks and Traci Carter have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hawks have given up just 64.8 points per game across four conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: K.J. Jackson has connected on 27.5 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 1-12 when opponents score more than 61.

STREAK STATS: Maryland-Baltimore County has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 60.7 points and allowing 76.1 points during those contests. Hartford has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 64.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Maryland-Baltimore County has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all America East teams. That figure has slipped to 18.8 percent during the team’s four-game losing streak, however.

