TEAM LEADERSHIP: New Hampshire’s Nick Guadarrama has averaged 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds while Sean Sutherlin has put up 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Retrievers, K.J. Jackson has averaged 11 points and 4.6 assists while Brandon Horvath has put up 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have given up only 65.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 73 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 26 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 1-11 when opponents score more than 61.

STREAK STATS: Maryland-Baltimore County has lost its last six road games, scoring 60.8 points, while allowing 78 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked first among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.7 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 12.2 offensive boards per game.

