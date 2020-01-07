STEPPING UP: Binghamton’s Sam Sessoms has averaged 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Pierre Sarr has put up 9.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Retrievers, K.J. Jackson has averaged 12.7 points and 4.7 assists while Brandon Horvath has put up 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Sessoms has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 39 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-8 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 6-0 when it scores at least 75.

STREAK STATS: Maryland-Baltimore County has lost its last five road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 77.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among America East teams.

