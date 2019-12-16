AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mac McClung has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Georgetown field goals over the last three games. McClung has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Maryland-Baltimore County’s Horvath has attempted 28 3-pointers and connected on 46.4 percent of them, and is 5 for 11 over his past five games.

COLD SPELL: Maryland-Baltimore County has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 80.4 points per game. The Hoyas have averaged 87 points per game over their last three games.

