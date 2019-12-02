BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Maryland-Baltimore County in a non-conference matchup. Maryland-Baltimore County blew out Drexel by 25 at home in its last outing. American lost 68-64 on the road against Albany in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: American’s Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 19 points and 2.6 steals while Stacy Beckton Jr. has put up 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Retrievers, K.J. Jackson has averaged 12.8 points while Brandon Horvath has put up nine points and 6.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 58.3 percent of his free throws this season.