BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks will be taking on the Defenders of Division III Clarks Summit. Maryland Eastern Shore lost 78-46 at Baylor in its most recent game.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Maryland Eastern Shore has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Canaan Bartley, Da’Shawn Phillip, Glen Anderson and Bruce Guy have collectively accounted for 47 percent of all Hawks scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 38 percent over the last five games.BARTLEY BEYOND THE ARC: Through 10 games, Maryland Eastern Shore’s Canaan Bartley has connected on 44 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 64.3 percent from the free throw line this season.