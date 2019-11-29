ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Fordham has been fueled by senior leadership while Maryland Eastern Shore has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have combined to score 50 percent of Fordham’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Da’Shawn Phillip, Bruce Guy and Glen Anderson have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this year.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 29.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

STREAK STATS: Maryland Eastern Shore has dropped its last six road games, scoring 54.7 points and allowing 79.7 points during those contests. Fordham has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 59.7 points while giving up 50.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Fordham has an assist on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Maryland Eastern Shore has assists on 31 of 60 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 58.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 21st among Division I teams. The Maryland Eastern Shore offense has averaged 52.9 points through seven games (ranked 255th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD