TEAM LEADERS: Da’Shawn Phillip and Bruce Guy have led the Hawks. Phillip has averaged 10.7 points and 2.7 steals while Guy has recorded nine points per game. The Eagles have been led by Jordan Walker and Justin Thomas, who have combined to score 24.7 points per outing.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 40 percent of his free throws this season.