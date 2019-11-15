STREAK STATS: Maryland Eastern Shore has scored 52 points per game and allowed 78.3 over its three-game road losing streak.
DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 44.8 percent. The Eagles have averaged 15.7 offensive boards per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.