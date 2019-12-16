FEARLESS FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Da’Shawn Phillip has connected on 23 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: East Carolina is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

STREAK STATS: Maryland Eastern Shore has lost its last nine road games, scoring 52.8 points, while allowing 77.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Pirates have averaged 23.3 free throws per game this season and 25.4 per game over their last five games.

