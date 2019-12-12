WINLESS WHEN: UT Martin is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 75.

COLD SPELL: UT Martin has lost its last three road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 91.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville offense has scored 82.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 19th among Division 1 teams. The UT Martin defense has allowed 82.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 263rd).

