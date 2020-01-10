LEADING THE WAY: The Bulldogs are led by sophomores Tajion Jones and DeVon Baker. Tajion Jones has averaged 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while Baker has recorded 16.2 points and 2.1 steals per game. The Buccaneers have been anchored by Dontrell Shuler and Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who are averaging 18.6 and 13.3 points, respectively.TERRIFIC TAJION: Tajion Jones has connected on 41.9 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 77.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Buccaneers are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 2-8 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 1-7 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville offense has scored 79.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 28th among Division I teams. The Charleston Southern defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 250th overall).

