The Bulldogs were coming off a 79-49 victory in their home opener last Saturday, forcing Brevard into 31 turnovers — the second highest single-game total in more than a decade for the program.
Myron Williams had 17 points and 11 rebounds for St. Andrews.
The teams met for the first time in more than 50 years last season, a game the Bulldogs won 87-47 for coach Mike Morrell’s first-career victory.
