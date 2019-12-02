SUPER SENIORS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAJION: Tajion Jones has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Charlotte has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73.7 points while giving up 56.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has 38 assists on 75 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three outings while UNC-Asheville has assists on 50 of 95 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UNC-Asheville has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.1 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

