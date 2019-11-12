LEADING THE CHARGE: Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Chaundee Brown has put up 14 points and 10.5 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, LJ Thorpe has averaged 17 points, six rebounds and three steals while Devon Baker has put up 16 points and 4.5 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LJ: Thorpe has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST FIVE: UNC-Asheville has scored 77 points while allowing 77 points over its last five games. Wake Forest has managed 67.5 points and given up 70 over its last five.

