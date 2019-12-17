SAVVY SENIORS: North Carolina’s Cole Anthony, Justin Pierce and Brandon Robinson have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Tar Heels scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Anthony has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Gonzaga has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 61.2.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tar Heels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Gonzaga has 56 assists on 104 field goals (53.8 percent) over its previous three contests while North Carolina has assists on 33 of 57 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-best rate in the country. The North Carolina defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).

