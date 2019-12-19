UNDEFEATED WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Bruins are 0-4 when opponents score more than 65.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bruins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Heels. North Carolina has 36 assists on 71 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while UCLA has assists on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is rated second among ACC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 14.6 offensive boards per game, but that number has dropped to 12 over their four-game losing streak.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.