BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against UCLA. UCLA fell 75-61 at Notre Dame on Saturday. North Carolina lost 94-81 to Gonzaga on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Juniors Jalen Hill and Cody Riley have led the Bruins. Hill is averaging 10.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Riley is putting up 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Cole Anthony and Garrison Brooks, who are scoring 15.6 and 12.5 per game, respectively.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Anthony has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.