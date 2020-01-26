SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has made or assisted on 47 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 65.

FLOOR SPACING: North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson has attempted 105 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 17 for 40 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-best rate in the country. The North Carolina defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com