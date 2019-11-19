Shykeim Phillips had 19 points for UNC Wilmington (3-2). Mike Okauru added 14 points.

UNC Wilmington is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

A.J. Frye had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Battling Bishops. Ricardo Bullock added 15 points.

UNCW made 17 3-pointers in 30 attempts and the Battling Bishops missed all 19 of their tries.

UNC Wilmington faces Cleveland St. on Friday.

