KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Isaiah Miller has made or assisted on 47 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro went 10-3 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Spartans offense put up 74.5 points per matchup in those 13 games.

