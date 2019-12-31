AD

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 67.

AD

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 36 of 85 field goals (42.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Mercer has assists on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.7 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. The Mercer offense has turned the ball over on 20.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 258th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD