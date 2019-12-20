STEPPING UP: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller has averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while James Dickey has put up 7.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Norse, Dantez Walton has averaged 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while Tyler Sharpe has put up 14.4 points and 2.1 steals.

CREATING OFFENSE: Walton has directly created 48 percent of all Northern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 27 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Norse have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) over its past three outings while Northern Kentucky has assists on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 11th-highest rate in the country. The Northern Kentucky offense has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 273rd among Division I teams).

