OFFENSIVE THREAT: Isaiah Miller has accounted for 55 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 33 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UNC Greensboro is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Spartans are 2-3 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

STREAK SCORING: Vermont has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 43.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has allowed only 57.2 points per game to opponents, which is the ninth-lowest figure in the country. The Vermont offense has put up just 66.8 points through 11 games (ranked 227th among Division I teams).

