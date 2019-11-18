BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks will be taking on the Battling Bishops of Division III North Carolina Wesleyan. UNC Wilmington lost 87-49 at Davidson in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jaylen Sims has averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds this year for UNC Wilmington. Complementing Sims is Shykeim Phillips, who is averaging 10.5 points per game.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Through four games, UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims has connected on 50 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 70 percent of his foul shots this season.