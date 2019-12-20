FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Commodores scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Saben Lee has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. Lee has accounted for 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

AD

SUCCESS AT 66: UNC Wilmington is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 66 points and 0-7 when scoring 63 points or fewer.

AD

COLD SPELL: UNC Wilmington has lost its last three road games, scoring 54 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among SEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD