BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cleveland State’s Tre Gomillion has averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while Hugo Ferreira has put up 8.8 points. For the Seahawks, Jaylen Sims has averaged 17.2 points and five rebounds while Shykeim Phillips has put up 12.2 points.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 55.2 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: UNC Wilmington’s Estime’ has attempted 26 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 9 for 26 over his past five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Seahawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Vikings. Cleveland State has 27 assists on 55 field goals (49.1 percent) over its past three games while UNC Wilmington has assists on 46 of 89 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 81.6 points per game.

