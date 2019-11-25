BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jaylen Sims has averaged 15 points and five rebounds this year for UNC Wilmington. Shykeim Phillips is also a primary contributor, with 10.7 points per game.JAYLEN HAS A JUMPER: Through seven games, UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims has connected on 45 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 65.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington went 3-9 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Seahawks put up 74 points per contest across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD