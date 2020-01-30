FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Runnin’ Rebels have scored 72.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE AMAURI: Amauri Hardy has connected on 33.6 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 11-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Rams are 4-8 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

FLOOR SPACING: UNLV’s Jonah Antonio has attempted 116 3-pointers and connected on 30.2 percent of them, and is 15 for 44 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent, ranking the Runnin’ Rebels 10th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Colorado State stands at just 25.1 percent (ranked 278th).

