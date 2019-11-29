TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cincinnati’s Chris Vogt has averaged 13 points and 7.3 rebounds while Tre Scott has put up 9.7 points and 10 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Rebels, Amauri Hardy has averaged 18.3 points while Cheikh Mbacke Diong has put up 9.1 points and 10.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hardy has made or assisted on 43 percent of all UNLV field goals over the last three games. Hardy has accounted for 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

AD

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Runnin’ Rebels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Cincinnati has 32 assists on 75 field goals (42.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while UNLV has assists on 47 of 68 field goals (69.1 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bearcats have averaged 27.8 free throws per game and 35 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD