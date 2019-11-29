BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Privateers are set to battle the Gold Rush of NAIA member Xavier (LA). New Orleans lost 79-71 to Hawaii in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Bryson Robinson has averaged 14.8 points to lead the charge for the Privateers. Complementing Robinson is Troy Green, who is averaging 13.6 points per game.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 22.7 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 44 over his last five games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.