STEPPING UP: Southeastern Louisiana’s Ty Brewer has averaged 15.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while Von Julien has put up 8.7 points and 4.9 assists. For the Privateers, Bryson Robinson has averaged 17.6 points and four rebounds while Troy Green has put up 13.2 points and four rebounds.

AD

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lions have allowed only 75.5 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 81.5 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 34.1 percent of the 167 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 43 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 74.

SHARING THE BURDEN: New Orleans is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-15 when fewer than five Privateers players score in double-figures.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans has averaged 75 points per game over its last five games. The Privateers have given up 79.2 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com