Lamar (7-6, 1-1) vs. New Orleans (4-8, 0-2)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Lamar. In its last six wins against the Cardinals, New Orleans has won by an average of 6 points. Lamar’s last win in the series came on March 6, 2014, an 89-72 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: New Orleans’ Bryson Robinson has averaged 16 points while Troy Green has put up 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Cardinals, T.J. Atwood has averaged 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 10.8 points and 9.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Green has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all New Orleans field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Cardinals are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 7-1 when they exceed 61 points. The Privateers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 71 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Lamar has lost its last five road games, scoring 57.6 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Lamar is ranked second among Southland teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent. The Cardinals have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

